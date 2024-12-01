HIV prevalence low in TN but focus on vulnerable populations

CHENNAI: The State Government aims to achieve that 95 percent of all the people living with HIV should have a diagnosis. As many as 95 percent of them should be taking lifelong anti-retroviral treatment and 95 percent of people living with HIV on treatment should achieve a suppressed viral load for the benefit of person's health and for reducing HIV transmission.

On account of World AIDS Day, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam said that the current focus on reducing HIV transmission is to educate, prevent, test and treat for which we have Integrated counselling and testing centres (ICTCs) at the upgraded primary health centre level itself and appropriate treatment is provided free of cost in the ART centres for the needed persons.

He stated that HIV remains a global public health issue and with sustained efforts, the prevalence in Tamil Nadu reduced to 0.16 percent. However, we need to continue our effort so as to focus on the key and vulnerable populations.

HIV can be transmitted through body fluids from people living with HIV, including blood, breast milk, semen and vaginal secretions. HIV can also be transmitted to a child during pregnancy and delivery. Therefore, all the pregnant mothers are tested for HIV by the state health department, so as to prevent the transmission of infection to the baby.

However, people cannot become infected with HIV through ordinary day today contacts such as shaking hands & sharing personal food and water etc.The usage of condom, change in the high risk behaviour and pre-exposure prophylaxis is essential for prevention. He urged to speak against stigma and discrimination and reach the vulnerable populations for appropriate care.