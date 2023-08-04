Hit by bus, lorry with mango load overturns in Ambur

TIRUPATTUR: Traffic on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near Ambur was disrupted following an accident in the early hours of Thursday.

The accident involving a mango-laden lorry and a bus resulted in injuries to 10 passengers. The impact resulted in mangoes getting scattered across the highway.

The lorry with mangoes was on its way from Gudiyattam in Vellore district to Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri district when it was rammed from behind by a private bus bound for Tirupattur from Vellore near Minnal village adjacent to Ambur town.

The lorry capsized on the road due to the force of the hit and the entire load fell on the road affecting traffic.

Ambur taluk police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the Vaniyambadi government hospital and secured the scattered mangoes with the help of local people. Traffic resumed after the road was cleared of all mangoes and debris.