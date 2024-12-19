History students taught to read & write Brahmi script in Paramakudi

MADURAI: In the quest for knowledge, students of the Government Arts College in Paramakudi underwent a two-day training programme on Archaeology and Epigraphy. As a part of the programme, students learned to read the ancient Brahmi script at the Kallikottai temple in Ramanathapuram.

S Sivakumar, principal (in-charge) of the Government Arts College, Paramakudi, inaugurated the two-day programme organised by the college’s Department of History. The event concluded on Tuesday evening.

The students learned how to clean and read inscriptions as a part of the programme at the Kallikottai temple, which dates back to the 13th century. Per instructions, they dipped maplitho paper in water, stuck it on the inscription, beat it with a press, applied black ink on dabber and stuck them on the paper to read the inscription. They also learned how to use rice flour to help them read the inscriptions. They read in

On the first day of the programme, chief guest V Rajaguru, coordinator of Ramanathupuram District Heritage Clubs, elaborated on the archaeological evidence of Ramanathapuram with pictures. The students were trained to read and write Tamil Brahmi script.

They visited the Ramalingavilasam Palace, where they were exposed to wall murals.

As per the State’s directive, an Archaeology Club was formed at this Government College under the aegis of the Ministry of Higher Education.

V Govindan, head, department of History, welcomed professors Arivazhagan, Vijayakumar, Bharathi, Mohana Krishnaveni, Mumtaz Begum, Ramamurthy, physical education director Prasad and others were present.