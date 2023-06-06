History-sheeters selling drugs to minors arrested

TIRUCHY: The police have arrested two history sheeters involved in selling narcotics to minors on Monday. The Palakkarai police received information that minor boys are using dope sold by drug peddlers. A police team headed by the Inspector Nixon conducted an elaborate search operation in which they found two persons were selling the drugs in the form of pills and injections.

The police arrested two persons who were identified as Vimalraj (26) from Kajapettai and Navaneethakrishnan (27) from Attukara Theru. The duo were in the list of history sheeters against whom several cases were pending across many police stations in Tiruchy. Subsequently, the police arrested the duo and seized around 25 doses of drugs from them.

The initial investigation found that the duo were selling the drugs to minor boys in the locality.