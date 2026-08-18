History-sheeter wanted by police found dead in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A notorious rowdy who escaped from police custody in Tiruchy was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday. The police retrieved his body and are investigating.
The Tiruchy City Prohibition and Enforcement Wing police were conducting a vehicle check at Udayanpatti railway gate near KK Nagar in Tiruchy recently and stopped an auto.
They found Appuchi alias Abuthahir (38), a history sheeter, with packs of ganja. When the police attempted to secure him, he escaped. In such a scenario, the police received information that Abuthahir was found dead with several injuries near the Tiruchy-Madurai railway track. Police retrieved the body.