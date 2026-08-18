History-sheeter wanted by police found dead in Tiruchy

The Tiruchy City Prohibition and Enforcement Wing police were conducting a vehicle check at Udayanpatti railway gate near KK Nagar in Tiruchy recently and stopped an auto.

They found Appuchi alias Abuthahir (38), a history sheeter, with packs of ganja. When the police attempted to secure him, he escaped. In such a scenario, the police received information that Abuthahir was found dead with several injuries near the Tiruchy-Madurai railway track. Police retrieved the body.