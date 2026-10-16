History-sheeter under treatment at Tirunelveli hospital dies by suicide

The deceased, Sankaralingam (28), a native of Munirpallam in Tirunelveli district, was married. He reportedly had more than 20 cases, including murder and attempted murder, pending against him, and the police had declared him an A-plus history-sheeter, a police source said.

The Munnirpallam police had recently arrested him in a ganja case and lodged him in prison. About 20 days ago, he suffered a serious leg injury in a road accident and was admitted to the prisoners’ ward of the hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday evening, he went to the toilet in the ward and is said to have hanged himself with the lungi he was wearing.

After the police were informed, Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner Deshmukh Sekhar Sanjay visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem.

The police are investigating the case from various angles, including whether he took the step out of mental distress over being jailed.