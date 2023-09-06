History-sheeter returning from court murdered by gang in Tiruvarur

TIRUCHY: A history-sheeter, who was returning home after appearing before a court in Tiruvarur was hacked to death by a five-member gang on Tuesday at Kudavasal.

Two advocates, who was accompanying the victim, also sustained injuries in the attack.

According to police, P Senthil alias Onaan Senthil (43), a native of Thippirajapuram near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district, was a history-sheeter against whom several cases, including murder and dacoity, were pending across the state.

Senthil

Senthil was residing at Poonamallee in Tiruvallur district.

On Tuesday, Senthil along with advocates, Akilan (37) from Kumbakonam and Bharathiraja (31) from Mayiladuthurai, appeared before a court in Tiruvarur in connection with a case.

The trio were later returning to Poonamallee in a car. Meanwhile, a gang, which followed them in another car, intercepted their vehicle at Nagalur near Kudavasal.

The driver of the car in which Senthil and the advocates were travelling, lost control and came to a halt after running over a heap of blue metal.

When Senthil got down to inspect the damages, the five-member gang attacked with sharp weapons killed and him on the spot, while the advocates, who tried to rescue him, were also attacked.

The gang fled the spot after confirming that Senthil was dead. On information, Kudavasal police reached the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to Tiruvarur GH. The injured have been admitted to the same hospital.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police TP Suresh Kumar, after inspecting the crime spot, told reporters that two special teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

He also said that the CCTV footage from the spot has been retrieved to identify the murderers.