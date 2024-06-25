Gang led by wife's lover murders history sheeter in Ponneri

CHENNAI: Police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter in Ponneri in neighbouring Thiruvallur district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Lakshmanan (26). Police investigations revealed that Lakshmanan was murdered by a gang led by his wife's lover when he went to confront the lover.

Lakshmanan's wife, Ramya developed a relationship with another man, Vishnu and the duo allegedly lived together when Lakshmanan was in prison.

On coming out from prison, Lakshmanan learned of the relationship and asked Ramya to snap all ties with Vishnu. On Sunday night, the couple had an argument over this and Lakshmanan stormed off saying that he will murder Vishnu.

Ramya alerted Vishnu about her husband coming to confront him and Vishnu ganged up and was waiting for Lakshmanan.

The gang attacked Lakshmanan when he argued with Vishnu and beat him to death. Police recovered Lakshmanan's body and sent it for post mortem.

After investigations, police arrested Sadhu (22), Harish (20) and Karthi (20).

Search is on for Vishnu and other suspects.