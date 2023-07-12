History-sheeter murder: Kovai cops nab 5 accomplices of victim with weapons

COIMBATORE: Five accomplices of a history-sheeter, who was brutally murdered near the court complex, were arrested by police with weapons in Coimbatore.

Gokul, 23 from Kovilpalayam was murdered by a gang on February 14 near court premises in a gang rivalry. He was killed in revenge for murdering a history sheeter ‘kurangu’ Sri Ram from Rathinapuri in 2021. In retaliation, Gokul’s accomplices identified by police as Santhosh Kumar, 22, Pradeep, 20, Subash alias Polo, 23, Vignesh, 26 and Kishore Kumar, 20 had decided to kill a person from the rival gang.

Acting on a tip, the Kovilpalayam police nabbed the five persons and seized weapons including sickle, knife, auto and two-wheeler from them on Sunday. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.