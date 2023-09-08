History-sheeter murder: Five surrender in Krishnagiri court

CHENNAI: Two days after a gang hurled country bombs and hacked a history sheeter, five men surrendered in the Krishnagiri district court on Thursday in connection with the murder. Ebenezer (25), a history-sheeter, was murdered in Sriperumbudur by a group of men who hurled country bombs when he was returning from Tiruvallur on Tuesday.

After registering a case, the Sriperumbudur police were searching for the murderers. Meanwhile, on Thursday five men surrendered in the Krishnagiri district court in connection with the case.

Police identified the surrendered accused were Nagaraj and Ashok of Sriperumbudur, Praveen Kumar and Nagaraj of Tiruvallur, and Srinivasan of Vellore, all aged between 19-25 years, who were remanded.