History-sheeter killed in encounter in Pudukkottai

TIRUCHY: A notorious history-sheeter who attacked the police at his hideout in Pudukkottai was fatally shot down on Thursday.

Sources said N Durai alias Duraisamy (40), a history-sheeter from MGR Nagar in Vannarapettai in Tiruchy, faces over 60 cases of murder, waylaying, dacoity pending in the police stations in Tiruchy, Pudukkottai and Thanjavur districts.

On Thursday, Pudukkottai Alangudi police received information that Durai was hiding at the Tiruvarankulam reserve forest area in Pudukkottai and was planning a murder.

Soon, a team led by Inspector Muthaiyan rushed to the spot and attempted to secure Durai. The latter then grabbed a knife and stabbed Sub Inspector Mahalingam and attempted to flee. Though the police fired a warning shot in the air, Durai went on with his assault forcing police to open fire, leaving Durai dead on the spot.

Subsequently, the body of Durai was taken to Pudukkottai GH while injured SI Mahalingam was shifted to Alangudi GH.