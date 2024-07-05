History-sheeter killed by unidentified assailants in Madurai

MADURAI: A history-sheeter was attacked and killed by a group of unidentified people at Poigaikaraipatti in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, police said on Friday. According to officials, the victim, identified as K Muruganandam (24), was ambushed near a chemical company in Madurai city around 3.30 pm on Thursday.

Muruganandam was a listed criminal with over 10 cases pending against him at Appantirupathi police station. The attack took place as he was returning after attending a court hearing.

"He attended a hearing in a 2022 ganja case at a Special Court hearing NDPS cases in Madurai city on Thursday afternoon and was returning when he was attacked by unidentified assailants," officials said. Muruganandam succumbed to his injuries on the spot, they added. The police have registered a case and an investigation is ongoing.