History sheeter hacked to death with sickles in Royapuram

CHENNAI: A 10-member gang attacked a history sheeter with sickles on SN Chetty Street in Royapuram on Wednesday evening killing him on the spot.

The assailants later went to the Broadway bus terminus in an auto rickshaw and escaped after changing their blood-stained clothes. Police have detained two suspects.

The deceased rowdy was identified as N. Desingh alias Desi, 47, a resident of Thideer Nagar in Tondiarpet.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the suspects, Logesh and Gopi in an earlier attempt had attacked Desingh, leaving him severely injured in an attempt to eliminate him due to previous enmity on October 22, 2022.

While Desingh was treated and returned home after the treatment, police personnel arrested Logesh and Gopi.

On Wednesday while the gang was escaping it had stopped the auto rickshaw after threatening the driver at knife point.

They asked the driver to stop the vehicle near a school in Esplanade and then boarded an MTC bus, escaping from the Broadway Bus Terminus.

The Kasimedu Fishing Harbour police have registered a murder case based on a complaint from the deceased Desingh's wife, Desam, and launched a hunt for the absconded suspects, Gopi, Logesh, Akesh, and seven others.

Meanwhile, the police team has detained two suspects, J. Ranjith, 23, and a 17-year-old boy, both from New Washermenpet, in connection with the murder case.

Police said Desingh was allegedly involved in six cases, including one murder case, while he was acquitted by the respective courts in all six cases.