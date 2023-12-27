History-sheeter hacked to death in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old history-sheeter was chased and hacked to death in broad daylight by a gang over previous enmity in Siva Kanchi on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Saravanan of Pallavarmedu. Police said that the deceased had over 40 cases against his name including cases of murder.

On Tuesday, he was returning home after appearing before court and signing at the Siva Kanchi police station in connection with an earlier murder case, when a gang murdered him, according to police.

Saravanan was nearing his home in his two-wheeler when his way was blocked by a car. Sensing danger, Saravanan tried to flee away with his two-wheeler, but he fumbled and fell down. He then took to his heels. The occupants in the car got down and chased Saravanan him. “Despite being attacked, Saravanan managed to walk into another street, but the gang still chased him and ensured that he was dead,” said a police officer.

Alarmed onlookers alerted the police, who rushed to the scene and moved Saravanan’s body to the government hospital forautopsy. Siva Kanchi Police registered a case of murder and have launched a search for the attackers.