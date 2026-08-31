History sheeter found dead near Tiruvallur temple

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old history sheeter was found dead under mysterious circumstances behind a temple near Tiruvallur on Sunday (August 30) morning.
The deceased was identified as Saravanan (25) of Tiruninravur.
Police said he had cases pending against him in Tiruninravur, Avadi Tank Factory, Sevvapet and Poonamallee stations.
A local farmer spotted the body in an agricultural field behind the Bala Muneeswarar Temple in Aranvoyal village and alerted Sevvapet police.
Inspecting the scene, police found no external injuries. However, 50 grams of ganja were recovered from his pocket, alongside a one-foot iron rod lying nearby.
The body was sent to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.