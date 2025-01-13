History sheeter attacks cop with sickle during routine check in Tenkasi, held while trying to flee

CHENNAI: A history-sheeter attacked a policeman with a sickle in Sankarankovil in Tenkasi when the latter went to do a routine check on him on Sunday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident occurred when the victim Mari Raja, along with other police personnel, visited the accused Lenin's house at Karuthanur village. The police team went to take his signature as part of a routine exercise to monitor history-sheeters ahead of the Pongal festival.

Police said that Lenin, who has multiple cases pending against him, including theft, became aggressive during the inquiry and attacked Mari Raja with a sickle causing injuries to his hands, and fled the scene.

The injured cop was rushed to the Sankarankovil Government Hospital for treatment. Later, the police arrested Lenin who was on the run.

Meanwhile, Lenin's mother has filed a complaint alleging that the police are planning to kill her son in an encounter.