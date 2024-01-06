History-sheeter, 4 aides escape police firing in Erode, held in Tirunelveli

COIMBATORE: A history-sheeter and his four accomplices, who escaped unharmed in police firing in Erode on Friday morning, were arrested in Tirunelveli.

Acting on a tip-off that the five accused in a murder case had been hiding in a farmhouse in Ponmudy village in Erode, a police team from Tirunelveli went to nab them.

The police said Siva alias Sivasubramanian, 23, who is facing several cases of murder and attempt to murder, and his accomplices from Tirunelveli, A Muthumanikandan, 25, S Surya, 19, M Vasanthakumar, 20 and 17-year-old boy from Erode managed to escape after attempting to attack a police officer with a sickle.

Despite police opening fire at the accused, the four persons managed to escape uninjured. Police also arrested Lakshmanan, 32, a ganja peddler from Perundurai, who was kept in the custody of the accused in the farmhouse, after he insisted they pay for the contraband supplied to them. He was admitted to Perundurai Government Hospital as he had injuries.

Soon after the incident, the Erode police intensified the vehicle inspection and enhanced vigil in the check posts.

The police traced the gang to a hideout in Tirunelveli and arrested them. Siva and Muthumanikandan suffered fractures in the fall during arrest. Further inquiries are on.