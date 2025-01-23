History of deported freedom fighters must be included in school textbooks, says TN Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday stressed the need to incorporate the history of Indian freedom fighters who were deported to foreign shores during the struggle for independence into school textbooks.

Delivering the keynote address at the 128th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Anna Nagar here, Governor Ravi lamented that the sacrifices of thousands of unsung heroes who were taken away from their homeland and forced to work in brutal conditions remained unacknowledged.

"The history of our freedom struggle is incomplete without recognising the contributions of those who were deported to foreign lands, " Governor Ravi said.

"It is essential that we include their stories in our school textbooks, so that future generations can understand the true value of freedom, " he noted.

Governor Ravi revealed that during his tenure as Governor, he had discovered that the official records of Tamil Nadu's freedom fighters were woefully incomplete.

"When I first arrived in Tamil Nadu, I was given a list of freedom fighters from the state, which had less than 40 names. However, after conducting a thorough survey, I was astonished to find that there were thousands of freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu who had made significant sacrifices for the country's independence, " he said.

The Governor emphasised that the history of Indian freedom fighters who were taken as slaves by the British to work in countries like Burma, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Fiji must be acknowledged.

"Just as the Americans took Africans as slaves, Indians were forcibly taken away from their homes and treated as commodities. Their stories of struggle and sacrifice must be told and retold, so that we can appreciate the true value of freedom, " he said.

Governor Ravi also highlighted the significant contributions made by Indians who joined Netaji's Indian National Army (INA) and fought against British colonial rule.

"Many Indians made the ultimate sacrifice for the country's freedom, and their bravery and patriotism must be recognised and celebrated, " he added.