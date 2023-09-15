'Historic' KMUT will enable TN women to walk with pride: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched the 'historic' Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) scheme and said that the pioneering scheme would usher in a major change in Tamil society and enable the women of the state to walk with pride.

Launching one of the flagship schemes promised in his party's poll manifesto for 202I on DMK founder C N Annadurai's birth anniversary in Kancheepuram, Stalin improvised Anna's quote "my reign will continue till the name Tamil Nadu remains for the state", and said, "It is a great gift of my life to launch the scheme. As long as the women receive this honorarium, it would be tantamount to Stalin ruling the state."

Quoting a beneficiary as saying that she would walk with pride if she had money in her bag, the CM said, "What other commendation does he or the scheme require than this statement?"

KMUT designed to give women rights and acknowledge their hard work

Wondering how much would a woman have worked for the victory of a man and for the health and education of her children, the CM said, "If one were to calculate remuneration for that hard work, how much shall we pay? But some people casually call them 'housewives'. Apart from saying this, they also add that they (women) are idle at home. Are you people idle? Can women remain idle? No one takes into account the work done by women at home. Kalaignar Magazhir Urimai Thogai Thittam has been designed to give the rights to women and acknowledge their hard work."

Asserting that a man does not need any assets if he has the compassion of his mother, support of his wife and affection of his daughter, Stalin said that the world was guided by motherhood and KMUT honorarium, which was designed based on the lesson learnt from Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar, was a recognition to the thankless service women render and it would help the women of Tamil Nadu live with pride.

Regressive forces who confined women to their homes hate Dravidian movement

Remarking that from being a matriarchal, women were confined to their homes through oppression and retrograde ideas, the CM said that the women were prevented from learning. "Any person with self respect would not agree with that. Such regressive people got children (women) married at eight and 10 years. Even now, we have some regressive people who justify child marriage. They hate the Dravidian movement because they could not get children married. Widow remarriage is now legal. No one can prevent women from getting educated or employed. The Dravidian movement ushered in this change. Gender parity was created by our Dravidian model. Like Periyar said, women must develop more than men. Women are the backbone of the rural economy.

Honorarium not incentive

Asserting that the monthly sum of Rs 1, 000 paid through KMUT was "not an incentive, but an honorarium paid by your brother Stalin in recognition of your hard work", the CM referred to the hike in monthly old age and widow pensions among others and said that together with KMUT and the pensions, some 1.40 crore people are benefitting from such schemes.

Other states want to emulate TN govt schemes

Adding that the schemes of the Tamil Nadu government were closely watched by the whole country and the leaders of other states inquired about his schemes when he visited INDIA alliance meetings, Stalin said that the leaders are considering the possibility of implementing 'our' schemes. He also added that even some union ministers inquired about our special schemes during the G20 dinner.

Financial situation delayed scheme

Accusing 'some' people of calling the KMUT promise 'false' because they were unable to digest it, the CM said that he would have launched the scheme as soon as returning to power but for the financial situation of the state. "We have improved the financial situation now and implemented the scheme. They could not digest it. So, they are spreading lies. I am Kalaignar's son. When I give my word, I will fulfil it no matter what. The vote you cast for DMK and its allies has given me the right to change your lives and implement the scheme."