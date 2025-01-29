Historic discovery in Cuddalore, ancient iron knife unveils Marungur’s significance

CHENNAI: In a significant archaeological find, a team of archaeologists has unearthed a 13-centimetre-long iron knife at Marungur in Cuddalore district.

This remarkable discovery, announced by Tamil Nadu Minister for Finance and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu, has unequivocally established Marungur as a site of immense historical significance.

“The iron knife, weighing 22.97 grams and measuring 2.8 millimeters in thickness, was excavated at a depth of 257 centimetres. Its discovery is a testament to the sophisticated metalworking techniques employed by the ancient Tamil civilization. The find is all the more remarkable, coming as it does on the heels of Chief Minister M K Stalin's announcement of a landmark scientific study on the antiquity of iron,” said Thangam Thennarasu.

According to Thangam Thennarasu, the discovery of the iron knife is a significant milestone in the ongoing excavations at Marungur.

"This find underscores the advanced metalworking techniques employed by our ancient Tamil ancestors," he said.

"The excavation at Marungur is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu, and we are committed to preserving and showcasing our state's historical treasures,” he said.

Previous excavations at Marungur had already yielded a treasure trove of artifacts, including copper coins, anjanak kol, agate, opal, glass beads, and rouletted pottery, all of which date back to the Rajaraja Chola period.