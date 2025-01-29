Begin typing your search...

    Historic discovery in Cuddalore, ancient iron knife unveils Marungur’s significance

    This remarkable discovery, announced by Tamil Nadu Minister for Finance and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu, has unequivocally established Marungur as a site of immense historical significance.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Jan 2025 11:59 AM IST
    A team of archaeologists has unearthed a 13-centimetre-long iron knife at Marungur in Cuddalore district 

    CHENNAI: In a significant archaeological find, a team of archaeologists has unearthed a 13-centimetre-long iron knife at Marungur in Cuddalore district.

    “The iron knife, weighing 22.97 grams and measuring 2.8 millimeters in thickness, was excavated at a depth of 257 centimetres. Its discovery is a testament to the sophisticated metalworking techniques employed by the ancient Tamil civilization. The find is all the more remarkable, coming as it does on the heels of Chief Minister M K Stalin's announcement of a landmark scientific study on the antiquity of iron,” said Thangam Thennarasu.

    According to Thangam Thennarasu, the discovery of the iron knife is a significant milestone in the ongoing excavations at Marungur.

    "This find underscores the advanced metalworking techniques employed by our ancient Tamil ancestors," he said.

    "The excavation at Marungur is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu, and we are committed to preserving and showcasing our state's historical treasures,” he said.

    Previous excavations at Marungur had already yielded a treasure trove of artifacts, including copper coins, anjanak kol, agate, opal, glass beads, and rouletted pottery, all of which date back to the Rajaraja Chola period.

    archaeologyiron knifeCuddaloreThangam Thennarasu
    DTNEXT Bureau

