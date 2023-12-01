Hiroshima Prefecture inks MoU to invest in Chennai, Kanchi, Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Global Investors Meet (GIM-2024), the State government on Thursday signed another MoU with the Hiroshima Prefecture of Japan.

Guidance Tamil Nadu, the nodal agency for investment promotion and single-window facilitation, signed the memorandum in the presence of Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce TRB Rajaa and a delegation from Hiroshima.

According to the agreement, the Hiroshima Prefecture will invest in various parts of the State, including Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

“This MoU opens doors to new opportunities and synergies and adds another chapter to the success story of Tamil Nadu’s relationship with Japan. Fact that over 120 Japanese companies are operating in various sectors and more than 55,000 jobs have been created, stands as a testament to the strength of our partnership,” said Minister TRB Rajaa.

“Chennai, with its vibrant Japanese expat community, continues to be a hub for collaboration and cultural exchange. This partnership signifies more than just an economic collaboration, it symbolises a shared commitment to progress, innovation and cultural exchange,” he added.

In May, the Tamil Nadu government signed six MoUs in the fields of automotive spares, construction engineering, metals used in space and defence and construction worth Rs 819 crore with Japanese firms during Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit to Japan.

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare MRK Panneerselvam on Thursday chaired a review meeting at Secretariat regarding the implementation and status of budget announcements and the draft budget for 2024-25.