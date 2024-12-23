Hinterland Ranipet to start making Jaguar-Land Rover in 1.5 yrs for the world

CHENNAI: In a significant development that promises to catapult the State's industrial sector to new heights, Tata Motors has moved further to establish a cutting-edge manufacturing facility for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in Ranipet district.

This project bolstered by an initial investment of Rs 914 crore, is poised to generate employment opportunities, also catapulting the State's economic growth to new frontiers. The groundbreaking ceremony for the unit was conducted last September with Chief Minister MK Stalin and top honchos of Tata Motors.

As per the proposal submitted to the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority, the manufacturing unit will sprawl across a 52,000-square-metre built-up area.

This futuristic facility will comprise an array of industrial buildings, office spaces, a canteen block, a training centre, and a PDI building with utility blocks.

The project's potential to create a vast number of direct and indirect jobs is one of the most unique attractions of the investment.

This unit set to manufacture high-end luxury cars would mark the inception of a new era in the State's industrial landscape.

Located in the SIPCOT industrial park in Panapakkam, Ranipet district, the state-of-the-art facility will boast a production capacity of over 2,00,000 units in its inaugural phase.

Notably, the manufacturing unit will significantly emphasise producing electric vehicles (EVs) based on the Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform, aligning with the TATA Group's strategic vision to transition Jaguar into an all-electric brand by 2026.

The project's timeline is equally impressive, with the facility expected to commence operations within the next 12-18 months.

A substantial portion of the JLR output will be exported to overseas markets, further bolstering India's reputation as a burgeoning hub for automotive manufacturing and enhancing the country's foreign exchange.

As the State gears up to welcome this iconic project, the industrial sector is hopeful of a transformative leap.