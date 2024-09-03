Hindus won't fall for Lord Murugan conference politicking: BJP's H Raja

TIRUCHY: The Muthamizh Murugan International Conference was just a political and anti-Hindu stunt and the religious people will never allow politics to involve Lord Muruga, said senior BJP leader H Raja in Thanjavur on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, H Raja said that the State is being ruled by an anti-Hindu evil force which speaks against the Hindu Sanatana Dharma. “The Supreme Court has given them a befitting reply by clarifying that Sanatana Dharma means the Hindu religion,” he added.

“The Hindus will never allow us to politicize Lord Murugan”, the newly appointed convener of the State BJP’s Coordination Committee said. There was nothing religious about that political meeting, I will term it an anti-Hindu convergence, H Raja said.

Meanwhile, Raja commented that Chief Minister MK Stalin along with the family members has gone on a pleasure tour to the US in the name of seeking investments. “Earlier he went to Dubai in the same vein but not even a single paise was received as an investment”, he said,

The saffron party leader appealed to the Tamil Nadu police to ensure the safety of the devotees during the procession on the Vinayakar Chathurthi festival. “Even if the police hinder the celebration in the name of implementing strict regulations, the BJP and the pro-Hindu organisations will never stay mute spectators”, he warned.

Taking on the DMK on the educational front, H Raja dared the State government to implement the Samacheer Kalvi scheme in all the educational institutions run by the Chief Minister’s daughter, ministers and their families. He also said that the learning of an additional language should be left with the students and it should not be restricted.