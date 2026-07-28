‘Hindu terrorism’ remark alone not an offence, says Madras High Court

The court was hearing a petition filed by Kumaradevan of Chennai, seeking to quash a case registered against him by the Pulianthope police. According to the prosecution, Kumaradevan, a Dravidar Kazhagam member, addressed a National League Party public meeting on December 19, 2016, where he called for opposing “Hindu terrorism” and eliminating acts that divide people.

Following the speech, the police registered a case against him under Sections 153, 153A (1) (a) - (b), 504, 505 (1) (b) (c), and 505 (2) of the IPC, read with Sections 2 (o) and 13 (1) (b) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.