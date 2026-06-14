Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments invites applications for appointment of trustees in 214 temples

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department on Sunday called for applications from eligible persons for the appointment of non-hereditary trustees to 214 temples functioning under its administration across the State.
The department said the appointments would be made in accordance with the guidelines issued by the government under the supervision of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and HR&CE Minister Ramesh.
In an official release, the department said details of the temples where appointments are to be made, eligibility criteria and application forms had been uploaded on the HR&CE Department’s website.
Applicants can submit their applications through the online mode along with supporting documents. Candidates may also download the application forms from the department portal, upload the completed forms with relevant records or send them directly to the offices of the concerned regional Joint Commissioners either in person or through Speed Post.
“The completed applications should reach the respective offices before 5.45 pm on July 22, 2026,” the release said.
Officials said the exercise was part of the department’s continuing efforts to streamline temple administration and ensure wider public participation in the management of temples under the control of the HR&CE Department.
The trustee appointments are considered significant in the administration of temples as trustees play a key role in overseeing financial management, maintenance of temple properties and conduct of religious activities.