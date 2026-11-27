The members, led by the party’s state vice-president Bala, presented the petition before the deity, saying Tiruparankundram is Lord Murugan’s first abode (Muthal Padai Veedu) and that the British banned the practice of lighting the lamp atop the stone pillar.

The petition cited a 2025 Supreme Court order directing the HR&CE Department to light the lamp atop the pillar on Tiruparankundram hill. It alleged that the previous DMK government had failed to comply with the direction despite a series of protests and claimed that the present TVK government had also refused to implement the order.