Hindu outfit leader held for hate speech

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Wednesday arrested a Hindu outfit founder president for posting derogatory statement against the state government on social media.

Santhosh Kumar (29) , founder president of Thanjavur-based Hindu Ezhuchi Peravai, who took part in Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav, the national conference of the confederation of Hindu organisations at Goa between June 24 and 30, spoke among the participants that more than 200 temples were demolished by the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government. He had also continued to spread the statement and a few fake documents over the social media.

Meanwhile, Lenin (45), a DMK functionary, lodged a complaint against Santhosh Kumar with Thanjavur East police. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested him on Wednesday. The Hindu outfits had condemned the arrest.