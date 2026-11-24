In 2023, Gayathri (38) of Nanganallur went to Kumbakonam along with her family, where she found a board claiming to help people get rid of the ill effects of black magic. The centre was run by Rama Niranjan (45) of Srinivasanallur in Kumbakonam, the State general secretary Akhila Bharatha Hindu Maha Sabha.

Gayathri noted the mobile phone number and contacted Niranjan after returning to Chennai. When he offered to visit her house when he came over to Chennai on September 6, she reportedly asked him not to come to her house. Based on his instruction, she sent him Rs 5,000 as initial payment.

A few days later, he called her again claiming that the misfortunes that her family had been facing were due to black magic spells, and offered to ward them off.