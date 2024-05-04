Hindu outfit functionary held for lodging false plaint to get protection

COIMBATORE: A Hindu Munnani functionary has been arrested for lodging a false complaint to cause religious enmity in Coimbatore on Friday.

Police said Surya Prasanth (29), an auto driver from LIC Colony and Hindu Munnani’s Selvapuram area president, lodged a complaint with police against a person from another community alleging a life threat.

Surya Prasanth

In his complaint, Surya said the person, who runs a fish stall had taken a video of him with some ulterior motive.

The complainant’s mobile phone and subjected to a forensic analysis, which revealed that it was false. Based on a counter-complaint, the police arrested Surya on charges of promoting religious hatred and attempting to disturb public peace.

Police said Surya had earlier sought police PSO protection claiming that he faced threats. However, his request was turned down by the police. He cooked up a false complaint to persuade the police to consider his demand, police said.