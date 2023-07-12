Hindu Munnani protests against alleged HR&CE takeover of Asiriri hill temple

VELLORE: Cadres of the Hindu Munnani staged a demonstration in front of the Vellore collector’s office protesting the proposed take over of the Murugan temple atop the Asiriri hill in Katpadi taluk on Tuesday. They were stopped by the police at the collectorate entrance and only five of them were allowed to meet and hand over a petition to collector P Kumaravel Pandian.

Hindu Munnani’s coordinator Magesh said the HR&CE department was trying to take over the temple by posting trustees without any advance notice to temple administrators. Demanding that the temple be allowed to be run by devotees as per the existing practice, he said temple officials came to know of the proposed move only when the HR&CE inspector demanded handing over of the temple keys as trustees were to be appointed. He further added that two peace meetings held at the Katpadi taluk office had failed to break the deadlock.