Hindu Munnani plans protest against Duraimurugan’s aide

VELLORE: The Hindu Munnani would be forced to agitate in front of the house of Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan’s close aide Poonjolai S Srinivasan if the HR&CE department failed to retrieve temple land from him, according to the group’s leader Magesh.

Talking to DT Next he said that Srinivasan who was a trustee of the Varadaraja Perumal temple in old Katpadi had encroached on 4.76 acres of land belonging to the temple (Survey No: 557) by putting up fencing around the area and registering it in his name in the Katpadi sub registrar’s office. “While HR&CE Minister Sekarbabu daily releases a list of temple lands which had been secured from encroachments, he never states who the culprits were,” Magesh said.

Demanding action against both Srinivasan and registration department officials who colluded with him, he said the Munnani would launch an agitation in front of Srinivasan’s house if no action resulted. Similarly, the trustee of the Kailasanathar temple in Katpadi was parcelling off temple land and selling it resulting in some lands being purchased even by Muslims.

“Is the HR&CE department sleeping to be unaware of such goings on,” Magesh questioned. Magesh also demanded action by the district administration to stop the construction of a church in the Thandal Krishanpuram area which though stopped earlier had now restarted.

Stated that though the first petition resulted in no action, the Munnani was now petitioning the new Collector VR Subbulaxmi hoping that action would result at least now.