Hindi speaking north Indians not ready to believe BJP’s deception politics: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said the Hindi speaking north Indians will not believe the deception politics of the BJP this time and they will not vote for the saffron party in the ensuing Parliamentary polls.

Reiterating that the BJP and AIADMK must be defeated in the Parliamentary polls, Stalin, speaking at the linguistic martyr's day function here, said, "The Hindi speaking north Indians vote in large numbers for the BJP. They are not ready to believe the politics of deception of the BJP this time."

Recalling the plight of north Indian migrant labourers who walked hundreds of kilometers during the Covid lockdown, Stalin said "The ruling BJP imposes Hindi to deceive the Hindi speaking people. Who largely vote for the BJP? People of the north Indian states. Have they at least done some good to the Hindi speaking North Indians at least?" "People were crushed on the railway tracks. BJP is worse than the CoronaVirus. Is that the sympathy you show to the Hindi speaking people who walked hundreds of kilometers during the lockdown?" the DMK president wondered.

Citing an old video of a young north Indian insisting that education was crucial to them, the CM said, "BJP does not want the people to have that awareness. North Indian people are not ready to believe the BJP's politics of deceiving the people. This time, the BJP will not be able to win in North India even. That is the truth."

Accusing the BJP of whipping up religious sentiments to save itself, the CM said, "Let us expose the failures and anti-Tamil approach of the BJP to save India."

Alleging that AIADMK general secretary K Palaniswami supported the anti-people activities of the BJP and surrendered the rights of Tamil Nadu in Delhi to protect his government for 4 years, Stalin referred to the AIADMK's support to CAA, three farm laws and abrogation of Article 370 and said that Palaniswami was enacting a drama by covering up their betrayal meted out to minorities who would not believe them.

"BJP and AIADMK must be defeated in all seats in the state. "Victory of India lies in the victory of the INDIA bloc. Real federalism will flourish only in the INDIA bloc govt, " he added.