Hindi lettering defaced, anti-NEET slogans found at railway station in Madurai

MADURAI: Amid nationwide protests by student organisations against the NEET examination and the alleged irregularities in its conduct, unidentified persons defaced the Hindi lettering on railway name boards at the Sholavandan railway station in Madurai district on Tuesday night.
The unidentified persons also wrote slogans on the station walls demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET issue. The incident triggered tension in the area.
Student organisations have staged similar protests in several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Madurai, against the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
Police said the unidentified persons allegedly entered the railway station during the night, erased the Hindi lettering on the railway name boards and wrote slogans protesting against the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and criticising the Union government.
The slogans included "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resign", "Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, resign", and "Stop Podhigai Express trains at Sholavandan."
Railway authorities removed the slogans from the station walls on Wednesday.
Police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the incident.