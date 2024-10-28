Himachal youth held for producing fake NEET result to join Madurai AIIMS

MADURAI: A 22-year-old medical aspirant, who wanted to join All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Madurai functioning at Government Medical College in Ramanathapuram, was arrested for producing a fake NEET scorecard.

The accused has been identified as M Abisheik, a resident of Gangoti (PO) of Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, sources said on Sunday.

Investigations revealed that Abisheik prepared for NEET for over three years. He had attempted twice earlier but failed to succeed. Much to his disappointment, he scored just 60 marks out of 700 in one of his attempts. But since he felt that his father would discourage him from taking the NEET further, if he performed rather poorly in the third attempt, he created a fake scorecard with 689 marks.

Abisheik made his father Mahendar Singh believe that he scored high marks. Abisheik and his father reached AIIMS campus in Ramanathapuram and attended counselling on October 19. He claimed that he received admission letter to join AIIMS, Madurai, and while verifying the scorecard on October 25, it was proved fake. While 38 students were selected in first round counselling, 12 more students are to turn up after October 30.

Based on a complaint lodged by CP Ganesh Babu, Faculty (in-charge), Academics and Administration, AIIMS, Madurai, the Kenikarai police filed a case under Sections 336 (2), 336 (3), 336 (4) of BNS and 73 and 74 of IT Act. Dr Bapu after doubting Abisheik’s ability said usually an offer letter or admission letter is downloadable, but the letter showed his personal email account. Moreover, the scorecard was found to have an unusual signature of the student. Normally, a NEET scorecard won’t have the signature of a student.