Himachal CM thanks Stalin for Rs 10 cr as disaster relief fund

CHENNAI: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for contributing Rs 10 crore as disaster relief fund to the State.

"I express my sincere gratitude for the financial contribution of Rs 10 crore. The assistance provided by your government can make a significant difference in the lives of victims of natural calamities. It will be used to rehabilitate the affected people. This aid helps rebuild and recover our State after a disaster. Once again, I express my sincere gratitude to you and the people of your State for your unwavering support during this challenging time. Your generosity and kindness have given us hope and strength to overcome this hardship," Sukhvinder said in a letter to Stalin.

Earlier in August, the Tamil Nadu government had contributed Rs 10 crore to the disaster relief fund of Himachal Pradesh in view of the devastation caused by heavy rains, floods, and landslides in the State.