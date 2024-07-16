Hiking power tariffs thrice in 3 years a sign of betrayal to the people: Seeman slams DMK govt

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman condemned the state government over the power tariff hike and demanded a rollback of the price revision for the welfare of the common people.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) announced on Monday that power tariff charges in the state have been hiked by 4.83 percent for domestic, commercial, and industrial users.

Seeman said that the decision to hike electricity tariffs for the third time in three years is a sign of betrayal to the people who put their trust in the DMK government and voted for them.

He remarked that the recent electricity tariff hike comes as the final nail in the coffin for people in the state who are already reeling under the soaring prices of fuel and property tax, amongst others.

"What is the point of hiking electricity tariff for agriculturalists, huts in rural areas, and seed farms? This hike will clearly hurt small, micro, and medium industries as well. Is this an example of the Dravidian model?" Seeman quipped.

The NTK leader also said that the hike would negatively impact those living in rented apartments in urban areas. "The last time power tariffs were hiked, the DMK pointed fingers at the central government. Now who do they plan to blame for the latest fiasco," he asked.

Seeman went on to claim that the DMK government strategically waited until they won the Lok Sabha elections to make this move which makes them "blood-sucking leeches who have betrayed the voters.

"It is high time the DMK rolled back this hike and implemented the monthly tariff rule as opposed to the two-month tariff system that is in place now," the opposition leader demanded.