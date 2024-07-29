Hike TN guest lecturers’ salary: CPI

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan urged the state government to consider the demands of the guest lecturers at Government Arts and Science Colleges for salary hike.

“We request the government to consider and fulfil the demands of guest lecturers, who are working in government arts colleges. They have been working on low wages for the past 15 years. They are continuously struggling for the implementation of their five-point charter of demands, including a salary hike of up to Rs 50,000,” Mutharasan said in a statement. He urged the government to fulfil the demands of the guest lecturers, who have been working for more than 15 years and have no opportunity to move to other jobs.

It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu Government College Guest Lecturer Progressive Union (TNGLPU) has demanded that the state revise the wages for 7,360 guest lecturers in 163 colleges across the state.