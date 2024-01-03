Hike monthly assistance to PwD, widows: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state government to increase the monthly assistance to persons with disabilities, widows and senior citizens so as to ensure social security.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the Andhra Pradesh government has increased monthly assistance to senior citizens, widows, persons with disabilities and others to Rs. 3,000 per month. Also, the number of beneficiaries has been increased to 66.34 lakh.

"The scheme is an important milestone in ensuring social justice and social security in Andhra. Allocation to the scheme has been increased to Rs. 23,000 Crore from Rs. 4,800 Crore," he lauded.

While expressing disappointment on the way the scheme is being implemented in Tamil Nadu, Anbumani added that only Rs. 1,000 was being provided for several years. "In July, assistance to persons with disabilities and others were increased to Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 1,200 respectively. In Andhra, assistance is being provided to one-third of the total number of families. In Tamil Nadu, only 34.52 lakh families receive the assistance, which is one in seven families," he pointed out.

He said that 74 lakh persons in the state are awaiting social assistance after applying. The Tamil Nadu government spends only Rs. 5,500 Crore per year whereas Andhra spends Rs. 23,556 Crore.

"The government should provide assistance to awaiting persons and increase the total number of beneficiaries to 1.05 Crore. Moreover, monthly assistance to persons with disabilities should be increased to Rs. 5,000 and other categories to Rs. 3,000 to ensure social justice and social security in Tamil Nadu," he urged.