Hike disability allowance on par with Andhra govt: VCK MP Ravikumar to Centre

CHENNAI: General Secretary of VCK and Villupuram MP D Ravikumar wrote a letter to Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, demanding to increase the disability allowance to persons with disabilities on par with the Andhra Pradesh government.

Increase the disability allowance to Rs 6,000 per month for partially disabled persons and Rs 15,000 per month for fully disabled persons, as provided by the Andhra Pradesh government, Ravikumar requested in his petition.

Pointing out that there were 2.68 crore persons classified as disabled as per the 2011 census, the MP urged to extend disability allowance to all the eligible persons, regardless of their age.

He also demanded the Union government to disburse Antyodaya Anna Yojna family cards to all disabled persons, who have applied to the free foodgrains scheme, in accordance with the Delhi High Court.