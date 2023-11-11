Hike bonus amount, urge PDS workers

TIRUCHY: PDS outlet employees on Friday staged black dress wearing protest demanding 20 per cent Deepavali bonus on par with other PSUs.

In order to insist upon the state to increase the bonus, the PDS staff commenced the two-day protest on Friday by wearing black dress. On Saturday, the employees plan to organise a protest in front of the Tiruchy Collectorate.

The employees said, the state announced a 20 per cent Deepavali bonus to the public sector units, but the employees from cooperative department were given only a 10 per cent. They pointed out that the PSUs and co-ops were provided with 10 per cent bonus during COVID years. But, this year, the PSU staff were given 20 per cent bonus and the co-ops staff only 10 per cent. Alleging of step-motherly treatment the PDS staff went on the protest.