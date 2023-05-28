Hijab row: VCK seeks action against BJP man

CHENNAI: It is said, Bhuvaneshwar Ram (35), a BJP functionary took his friend Subramanian to the Thirupoondi PHC on May 24 late at night for treatment. Since duty doctor Jenneth was wearing a hijab, Bhuvaneshwar Ram picked up a quarrel and demanded to remove her hijab. He also threatened the doctor and video recorded his comments and shared them on social media which went viral in the region.

Based on the complaint from Dr Jenneth, the Keezhaiyur police registered a case against Bhuvaneshwar Ram under Sections 294 b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song in public place), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings) of the IPC as well as provisions of Information Technology Act.

Bhuvaneshwar Ram escaped and the police arrested him from Velankanni where he was hiding. Meanwhile, the VCK members on Saturday met the Nagapattinam SP Harsh Singh and lodged a complaint.