Highways dept clears encroachments along 2.5 km stretch in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: The Highways Department cleared the encroachment on a 2.5 km stretch in Thanjavur on Monday. It is said that the encroachments sprang up on Anna nagar to Nanjikottai bypass RoB after widening works.

Many shops which were encroaching the sides were sent notice by the department and also public announcements were made to vacate the spot.

Subsequently, on Monday, officials led by Assistant Director Geetha along with the police cleared the encroachments.

The officials also seized the construction materials displayed by the hardware shops functioning on the spot. A heavy posse of police was deputed headed by Vallam DSP Ganesh Kumar to avert any untoward incidents.