Highway toll to get costlier from June 3; user fee to go up at 36 toll booths in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which delayed the annual revision of user fees at toll plazas due to the Lok Sabha polls, has now instructed all regional officers to enforce the revised user fees from June 3, following conclusion of the seven-phase polls on June 1.

The revised toll charges will see an increase ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 20 for various categories of vehicles at 36 out of the 64 toll plazas in the state.

Toll Plazas at Vanagaram, Surapattu, Paranur, Athur, Mathur, Krishnagiri, Boothakudi and Vaniyambadi are among a few where the revision would come into force in the state from June 3.

The user fees at 40 toll plazas will be revised on April 1, while the rest will be revised on September 1 every year. The toll charges are revised based on the wholesale price index under the provisions of the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

Notably, the revision for two toll plazas - Nemili (Sriperumbudur) and Chennasamudaram (Walajahpet) - has not been notified due to ongoing six-laning works. Additionally, two toll plazas - Parali Pudur in Madurai and Velampatti in Tirupur - will witness user fee revision starting from April 1 next year as they commenced commercial operations this year.