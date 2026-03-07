Tamil Nadu

HIGHLIGHTS | Ahead of TN polls, Vijay promises Rs 2,500 aid for women, free gas cylinders

Vijay announced a set of promises aimed at women and workers that could form part of the party's broader manifesto, ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
TVK chief Vijay during an event marking the International Women's Day Celebration 2026, in Mamallapuram
TVK chief Vijay during an event marking the International Women's Day Celebration 2026, in MamallapuramPTI
Updated on

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is addressing a gathering at a special International Women’s Day celebration on Saturday (March 7) at Mamallapuram.

He announced a set of promises aimed at women that could form part of the party's broader manifesto, ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Here are key poll promises announced by Vijay:

  • "TVK proposes to give Rs 2,500 per month to women family heads, barring govt staff, till the age of 60"

  • "Gas cylinder prices are reduced only when polls are due... Annapurani Super 6 scheme proposes to provide 6 gas cylinders free of cost to every family, every year"

  • "The Annan Seer Thittam proposes to give 8 grams of gold and a silk saree from 'your maternal brother''' to women who are getting married

  • "Separate department for women's welfare in TVK will be formed"

  • "Smart Panic Buttons in all public transport including share-autoes for women's safety; to be monitored by a centralised unit"

  • "Zero Dark Spots so there will always be CCTV cameras and centralised surveillance network in all areas, for women's safety"

  • "Thai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam proposes a gold ring to every child born in Tamil Nadu, along with a 'baby welcome' kit containing food, diapers, and clothes for the newborn"

  • TVK chief Vijay assures free bus travel for women in all categories of state-run buses.

TVK Vijay
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
Mamallapuram
Women’s Day celebration

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in