Higher Educational Institutions to adopt food safety measures for students

CHENNAI: Following the instructions from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, all the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) were asked by the UGC to launch education campaigns among students to adopt food safety measures including to avoid junk eatables.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) secretary Manish R. Josh, in his circular to the heads of all HEIs, said "as you are aware, food safety is a critical aspect of public health and its significance cannot be overstated.Every year, millions of people worldwide suffer from food borne illness due to improper handling, storage, or preparation of food. Students, in particular, are vulnerable to these risks, given their often hectic schedules and reliance on ready to-eat foods".

He said the FSSAI, the country's apex food regulator under the the Ministry of Health and Family welfare has been sharing updates on healthy food habits, information, and education campaigns to educate and empower consumers, alerts related to foodborne illness through its social media handles.

Stating that the initiative of FSSAI is aimed to educate students about the importance of food safety practices and empower them with the knowledge and skills to make informed choices regarding their dietary habits, the UGC secretary requested the HEIs to initiate propagation of FSSAI messages and support food safety initiatives which will foster a culture of food safety consciousness and promote the wellbeing of the student community.