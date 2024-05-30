Prevent caste-based discrimination on campus, Higher Educational Institutions told

CHENNAI: As the new academic year starts soon, all the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) were instructed to prevent caste-based discrimination in the campus.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Education, in its notification, asked the HEIs to comply with various action points including instructing officials and faculty members to desist from any act of discrimination against SC/ST students on grounds of their social origin.

The universities and colleges should also develop a page on their website for lodging such complaints of caste discrimination by ST/ST/OBC students and also place a complaint register in the office of the principal for the purpose.

Accordingly, if any such incidents comes to the notice of the authorities, action should be taken against the erring faculty members promptly.

The universities and its constituent and affiliated colleges should ensure that no officials or faculty members indulge in any kind of discrimination against any community or category of students.

The universities should also constitute a committee to look into the complaints of discrimination received by the concerned students, teachers and non-teaching staff. The committee will also include members belonging to SC/ST/OBC category.

The faculty members of the universities and colleges were advised to be more sensitive while dealing with incidents of caste discrimination.

The universities and colleges were asked that the activities should be uploaded in the prescribed format in the Central Monitoring Portal, hosted by UGC.