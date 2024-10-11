Higher Edu Minister vows peace with TN Guv Ravi, says Stalin advised to take ‘right path’

CHENNAI: Exuding confidence in sorting out issues with the Raj Bhavan, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Friday said the difference of opinion and the row between the State government and the Governor will be resolved soon keeping in mind the interests of higher education in the State.

"All differences of opinions, including the appointment of vice-chancellors, will soon be sorted out," he said after chairing a review meeting with the department officials. The minister assured of a friendly approach to all aspects linked to the benefit of the students.

Stating that Chief Minister MK Stalin has advised to approach the right path with Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi, Chezhiaan however, said that the Tamil Nadu government is keen to protect the rights of the state. He added that whether it is the state education policy or with regard to the welfare of higher education, the state government will ensure to implement as per rules.

Sources from the Higher Education Department said that earlier, during the review meeting, the minister enquired about the department's activities with the higher officials. He also reviewed the issue of the appointment of vice-chancellors, which is vacant in a few state-run universities.

As the new academic year for the higher educational institutions in the state has kicked in, the minister also instructed the higher officials to implement student welfare measures.