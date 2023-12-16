Higher edu institutions in TN to receive Rs 492 cr

CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Education has approved Rs 492 crore to the State-run universities and autonomous colleges in TN under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), a centrally sponsored scheme, aimed at improving access, equity and quality in higher education through planned development at the State level.

Objectives include creating new academic institutions, expanding and upgrading the existing ones, developing self-reliant institutions in terms of quality education, professionally managed, and characterised by greater inclination towards research and providing students with relevant education.

Pointing out that National Assessment and Accreditation Council accreditation has been mandated as an eligibility under RUSA 2.0 for the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), he added, “Since Tamil Nadu has introduced key components such as providing autonomous status for many colleges affiliated to various State-run universities, the Ministry has approved Rs 492 crore this year for the State (union share Rs 295 crore plus State share of Rs 197 crore”.