Higher edu dept to revamp curriculum for engineering, art, and science courses

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department (HED) has decided to review the syllabus for arts, science, engineering, and diploma courses.

At present, there are about 30 diploma courses in 54 government polytechnic colleges and 12 undergraduate and 17 postgraduate engineering courses in 11 government colleges. Likewise, there are over 20 undergraduate and postgraduate courses in 17 government arts and science colleges.

The review process of the engineering syllabus envisages strengthening students’ knowledge catering to the needs of industrial requirements thereby ensuring employability, a senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next. He added an expert committee has been formed for the review process.

“The panel would conduct periodical review meetings and would identify the topics and subjects that have to be altered,” he said adding “The panel will comprise members from the government, industries, academicians and students.”

The official said inputs from various industries and the Tamil Nadu Guidance Bureau will also be taken into account while redesigning the curriculum.

“The reformation will focus on improving the employability and entrepreneurship outcomes,” he said.

Pointing out that irrelevant subjects and topics will be identified in all the courses of the arts and science group, he said “instead of changing the whole syllabus, only topics portions in the courses will be altered regularly.” The official said Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) will also give inputs to the expert committee.

“In addition to the changes in topics of the courses, the outdated equipment in the labs of technical institutions including in state-run engineering and polytechnic colleges would be replaced with new ones,” he said.

The official said the lab apparatus and machinery will be on par with international standards.