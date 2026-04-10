High voter turnout reflects roll purification due to SIR exercise: BJP

Citing turnout figures of 91.2 per cent in Puducherry, 85.6 per cent in Assam and 78.2 per cent in Kerala, Narayanan Thirupathy said the numbers mark a significant institutional achievement driven by the effective implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“This remarkable outcome has been made possible due to the highly efficient execution of the SIR exercise by the Election Commission,” he said, adding that the exercise was carried out despite resistance from sections of the opposition.